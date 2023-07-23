On vacation? Cleveland Clinic has some tips for healthy eating while traveling

CLEVELAND CLINIC (WTHI) - Keeping up with a healthy diet on vacation may seem impossible. In fact, one obstacle is that we tend to eat more when we aren't cooking our own meals.
When dining out on vacation, Cleveland Clinic suggests eating things that will fill us up first, like fiber and vegetables. To cut down on large portion sizes, experts say you can enjoy half the meal at the restaurant and save leftovers for the next day
Another tip is modifying something on the menu to make it more nutrient-dense. Cleveland Clinic dietitian, Kristin Kirkpatrick, says letting loose a little for vacation is prefectly fine as well.
"If having refined grains, such as white pasta, something you really crave - then maybe allow yourself to have that one night. So, actually allowing these indulgences can go a long way because then we don't feel the need to have to go just crazy with the indulgences. We can actually factor them in," said Kirkpatrick.
Aside from what you eat, Kirkpatrick adds sticking to a regular sleep schedule and limiting alcohol can help as well.