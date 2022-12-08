Indiana faces the American Lung Association lung cancer report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent American Lung Association report revealed that the Hoosier State is hurting due to lung cancer caused by smoking.
Now, some Wabash Valley activists are trying to boost the poor rankings.
Brandon Halleck is the chief operating officer for CASY in Terre Haute, which is an organization that provides cessation services. He says that many people in the Wabash Valley are affected by tobacco use.
"I think most of us have a family or friend that has been affected by tobacco use, whether it's cancer, heart attack, strokes," Halleck said.
According to the report, the rate of lung cancer cases in Indiana is higher than the national rate. Indiana is below average when it comes to lung cancer survival rates and surgical treatment. The Hoosier State received an "F" in tobacco prevention, tobacco taxes, and flavored tobacco products. Indiana has a higher smoking rate at 19 percent, while the national rate stands at 14 percent. The state is above average in lack of treatment- meaning there is plenty of work to do to combat the epidemic.
"That's a lot of our focus here in our community: is trying to make sure that we do have stronger smoke-free air ordinances," said Halleck.
When it comes to smoke-free air, Indiana received a “C.” However, Halleck says his group wants to change that.
"We are trying to put forth efforts that help reduce the use of tobacco among adults and children," Halleck said.
Tiffany Nichols is the Indiana advocacy director for the ALA. She says that state officials could play a bigger role in lung cancer prevention. They could raise the tax rates for all tobacco products or provide more smoke-free establishments.
"They could also increase the funding for our state's tobacco prevention and cessation program, so that programming can be available in all counties; such as that's available in Vigo County. Vigo County has a wonderful tobacco coalition," Nichols said.
Halleck says that they have already seen some improvements in the Wabash Valley.
"We have seen some reduction in tobacco use in our community. And I think that can be attributed to the strong work of the tobacco coalition, the Vigo County Health Department, and a lot of people in the community," said Halleck.
For more information on the American Lung Association’s state lung cancer report, please visit:
https://www.lung.org/research/state-of-lung-cancer/states/indiana