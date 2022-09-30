First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes.
This is the third year for the event.
The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends.
"We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn.
"We got to looking around and thought, you know, we can do this!"
According to Dunn, people from all over the United States attend the annual event.
Not only is there live music all weekend, there is yoga and meditation for adults as well as painting and sand art for kids.
The First City Music Festival is held at the French Commons in Vincennes.
The starts on Friday, September 30 and lasts until Sunday, October 2.
Admission into the event is:
- Day Pass: $40
- General Admission: 80
- Kids 12 and under: Free
You can purchase tickets at the gate.
Online ticket purchases as well as additional information about the event can be seen here.