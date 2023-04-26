Large hail drops on parts of Texas and Florida as severe storms threaten over 40 million in the South with the risk of tornadoes

Parts of Texas were pounded with very large hail Wednesday as a dynamic storm system set up across the South, threatening more than 40 million people with severe storms, tornadoes and destructive winds.
Across central Texas, the threat of "very large to potentially giant hail" is a main concern, along with the risk of damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes, especially in the evening, the Storm Prediction Center said.
"The tornado threat should increase significantly during this period, with the potential for a strong tornado or two," it said.
Much of central Texas, including the Dallas Metroplex, is covered by a Level 3 of 5 "enhanced risk" for severe weather as the strongest rounds of storms are expected to fire up over Texas and Louisiana, south of a stationary front as a cold front approaches.
More than 5 million people are under tornado watches across parts of central to eastern Texas and west-central Louisiana Wednesday night. Powerful wind gusts up to 80 mph and hail the size of softballs and baseballs could batter some areas, the prediction center warned.
"Some of the tornadoes could be strong, and damaging winds will likely become a greater concern this evening as thunderstorms grow upscale into a bowing cluster," the center said.
Already, storms have dropped large hail on parts of Texas. Storm chaser Matthew Waters captured photos of hail measuring nearly four inches near Waco.
And Dublin, Texas, resident Gary Clayton tweeted video of large hail pummeling a pool and patio area as a bull ran for cover in the background.
Meanwhile, Shreveport, Louisiana, is covered by a Level 2 of 5 "slight risk" of severe weather. "Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but tornadoes will also be a concern," the National Weather Service office there said.
An excessive rainfall risk also covers the areas at risk for severe weather. Wednesday's Level 2 of 4 "slight risk" of excessive rainfall includes much of East Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and northwest Louisiana. Up to 5 inches of rain are possible in isolated locations, which could lead to flash flooding, the prediction center said.
Meanwhile, parts of Florida, including Orlando, are in a separate "enhanced risk" severe weather zone where "significant hail (2+ inches diameter) may occur," the prediction center warned. There's also a slight risk for other parts of Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
"A low-end potential exists for anomalously large hail the size of golf balls," the weather service in Miami said, and damaging winds, frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes also will also be of concern.
While the main focus Wednesday will be across Texas and Florida, a Level 1 of 5 "marginal risk" for severe weather covers more than 20 million people from Oklahoma and Arkansas to Alabama.
Gulf Coast states on alert for Thursday storms
By Thursday, the storms will push east, putting parts of Gulf Coast states further into harm's way. Severe storms will be possible from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.
A Level 2 of 5 risk will cover more than 6 million people in an area including Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana, and Mobile, Alabama. A Level 1 of 5 threat will cover nearly 8 million people and include cities such as Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Columbus, Georgia.
The biggest threat Thursday for flash flooding will be along the Gulf Coast, from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with rain falling at times at 2 to 3 inches per hour, the prediction center said. A much broader area as far north as Ohio will face a lesser "marginal risk" of excessive rainfall.
By Friday, the bulk of the rain will push east, impacting much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
