Knox County Fair Starts on Monday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It's hot outside. That means it's fair season.
The Knox County Fair kicked started on Monday and will run through Saturday.
The fair is said to be one of the oldest in the country, starting in 1809.
Not only can you expect to see carnival rides and eat delicious fair food, you can see several different projects on display and animal shows put on by the Knox County 4H Club.
Admission into the fair is $5 per person. Children under the age of 10 are free.
