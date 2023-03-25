Kevin's Weather: Cyclone

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 939 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain of 2 to 4
inches had fallen over the past 72 hours. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Washington,
Brazil, Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals,
Ellettsville, Mitchell, Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre
Haute, Jasonville, Worthington, Odon and Shelburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the
Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70.
South Lake becomes part of the wetland project.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 15.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 21.5 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
1.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.1 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Friday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
With the wet ground, a few trees could be blown down.

Kevin's Weather: Cyclone

  • 0
Hurricane_Tropical Cyclone

I was asked a question the other day that you may find interesting.

“What IS a cyclone?”

Many of us have heard tornadoes and other storms called cyclones, but does the term describe a specific type of storm? Not really.

The term cyclone is really a technical word that describes ANY area of counter-clockwise rotation. Since most storms have a counter-clockwise rotation at their center, it is correct to describe any storm as a cyclone.

Of course, we get more specific in most descriptions of storms, rather than using the blanket term cyclone. Tornadoes, hurricanes, even blizzards are all cyclones, but are better described by their specific names.

Still, if you call a storm a cyclone, you would be correct.

