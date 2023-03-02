Justice Department pushes back on Trump's sweeping claims of presidential immunity for January 6 speech

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week. Precipitation tonight through
Friday night is expected to range from around 1.50 to 2.50 inches
across most of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 10...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 10.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Thursday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST FRIDAY THROUGH LA06TE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana,
southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west central Indiana,
including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and
Shelby. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Friday through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will be occasionally strong
throughout the period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Justice Department pushes back on Trump's sweeping claims of presidential immunity for January 6 speech

  • 0
Justice Department pushes back on Trump's sweeping claims of presidential immunity for January 6 speech

The Justice Department on Thursday pushed back on former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Thursday urged an appeals court to reject sweeping claims of presidential immunity put forward by former President Donald Trump in the civil litigation surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

The department told the appeals court -- which is considering several private lawsuits brought against Trump for his conduct in the lead-up to the attack on the Capitol -- that a president can't be absolutely immune for speech on a matter of public concern if the speech is found to have incited violence.

"No part of a president's official responsibilities includes the incitement of imminent private violence," the Justice Department said in a friend-of-a-court brief that the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals asked the government to file.

Thursday's brief marks the first time the department has confronted directly the question of Trump's civil immunity for his conduct related to January 6. The lawsuits were brought by Democratic members of the House and Capitol Police officers.

A 1982 ruling from the US Supreme Court established that presidents are absolutely immune from civil damages arising from their official acts as president -- but when presidential speech amounts to an official act is still a murky question for the courts.

The new filing stressed how difficult the legal disputes around the presidential immunity are, with the Justice Department telling the DC Circuit that in "all contexts, questions of presidential immunity must be approached with the greatest sensitivity to the unremitting demands of the Presidency."

The Justice Department did caution the court against using the January 6 civil cases as a vehicle to draw firm lines on whether president can face liability for speech related to electoral or political concerns. Instead, the department asked the DC Circuit to issue a "narrow" ruling, focused solely on the assertion by Trump's attorneys that he should be immune to civil lawsuits for presidential speech even if that speech incited violence.

The January 6 civil cases are currently at a phase where courts are weighing questions about the legal strength of the claims against Trump, and those courts are not yet considering the factual merits of the allegations against the former president. A district court judge previously denied a Trump motion to dismiss the case, finding that the former president was not absolutely immune from the civil January 6 lawsuit.

The DC Circuit is now considering a Trump request to reverse that ruling. After hearing arguments on the matter last year, the appeals court invited the Justice Department to weigh in.

"The United States here expresses no view on the district court's conclusion that plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that President Trump's January 6 speech incited the subsequent attack on the Capitol," the DOJ said in its brief. "But because actual incitement would be unprotected by absolute immunity even if it came in the context of a speech on matters of public concern, this Court should reject the categorical argument President Trump pressed below and renews on appeal."

Whether Trump can face certain civil lawsuits for his conduct while in the White House has been tricky ground for the Justice Department to navigate.

The Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, came under fire from the left when it held onto the department's Trump-era position that Trump could not be sued personally for allegedly defaming a woman who accused him of sexual assault. The courts are still considering the question, but if it sides with DOJ, that would force the dismissal of the case, brought by E. Jean Carroll.

In the January 6 civil cases, the department is seeking to take a very precise stance for why Trump could potentially be held liable in the civil lawsuits for his January 6-related conduct.

It is asking the DC Circuit to not issue any ruling that would attempt "to comprehensively define the boundaries of the president's immunity for his speech on matters of public concern -- including when and how to draw a line between the president's official and electoral speech."

The Justice Department emphasized it was not weighing in on any potential criminal liability.

In the brief, the department said in a footnote that it "does not express any view regarding the potential criminal liability of any person for the events of January 6, 2021, or acts connected with those events."

A special counsel is leading a federal criminal investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

