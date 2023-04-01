"Just to help our friends and neighbors" Food truck owner helps feed first responders after deadly storm

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local food truck owner is helping feed first responders after a deadly storm swept through Sullivan County, In.

The Huddle Grill and Chill has been operating in Sullivan for a little over a year. When the owner, Denise Hatfield, learned about the storm, she immediately jumped into action.

Hatfield fired up the grill and began serving food to those who were assisting in the recovery process. From first responders to friendly neighbors, she says everyone is welcome to grab a bite.

"This is just something that we could do on our own, and try to help keep them fed, keep them energized. Just to help our friends and neighbors," said Hatfield.

She says businesses near hers were hit by the storm, but luckily no damage was done to her food truck.

"Huge equipment and things were turned over, and so we're really fortunate that we're able to stand here and do this today," said Hatfield.

Officials have confirmed three people died in the storm. While recovery efforts continue, Hatfield says she's glad to live in a town where people can rally together in times of disaster.

"We're praying for those who are missing. We've lost a few that we care about," said Hatfield. "I just love this place and I hope that we can come together for a little bit longer."