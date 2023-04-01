"Just to help our friends and neighbors" Food truck owner helps feed first responders after deadly storm

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"Just to help our friends and neighbors" Food truck owner helps feed first responders after deadly storm

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local food truck owner is helping feed first responders after a deadly storm swept through Sullivan County, In.

The Huddle Grill and Chill has been operating in Sullivan for a little over a year. When the owner, Denise Hatfield, learned about the storm, she immediately jumped into action.

The Huddle serves food to EMS after deadly storm

Hatfield fired up the grill and began serving food to those who were assisting in the recovery process. From first responders to friendly neighbors, she says everyone is welcome to grab a bite.

"This is just something that we could do on our own, and try to help keep them fed, keep them energized. Just to help our friends and neighbors," said Hatfield.

She says businesses near hers were hit by the storm, but luckily no damage was done to her food truck.

"Huge equipment and things were turned over, and so we're really fortunate that we're able to stand here and do this today," said Hatfield.

Officials have confirmed three people died in the storm. While recovery efforts continue, Hatfield says she's glad to live in a town where people can rally together in times of disaster.

"We're praying for those who are missing. We've lost a few that we care about," said Hatfield. "I just love this place and I hope that we can come together for a little bit longer."