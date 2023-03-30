Jennifer Aniston says a 'whole generation' now finds 'Friends' offensive

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Covington down to Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River from
Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is forecast
to start at Mount Carmel on Friday...and continue through next
Tuesday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along the
Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Sunday, April 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 10.0 feet Friday,
April 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jennifer Aniston says a 'whole generation' now finds 'Friends' offensive

  • 0
Jennifer Aniston says a 'whole generation' now finds 'Friends' offensive

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on March 28.

 Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly reflecting on "Friends" now feeling out of step with the times.

The actress was promoting her new Netflix film "Murder Mystery 2," costarring Adam Sandler, when the topic came up.

"Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved," Aniston told AFP in Paris, where the film is set.

"Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," Aniston said.

She also touched on how much the culture has changed since "Friends" debuted in 1994.

"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of 'Friends' and find them offensive," Aniston said. "There were things that were never intentional and others... well, we should have thought it through -- but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."

The show's lack of diversity has long been a hot topic. Series co-creator Marta Kauffman expressed remorse about it last year.

"Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy," Kaufman told the Los Angeles Times. "It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago."

CNN has reached out to representatives for Aniston for additional comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

