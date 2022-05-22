Jeep Junkies rally together to raise money for breast cancer awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 1,000 jeep owners came together to raise money for breast cancer!
This was all part of the 6th annual "Going Topless for Pink Event."
The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies traveled all over the area for the two-day event. The event officially wrapped up Saturday evening.
There were activities for jeep-lovers of all ages.
There was a pedal course, a scavenger hunt, an off-roading obstacle course, and a giant picnic party!
Money goes to "Pink of Terre Haute" to help those fighting the effects of breast cancer.
"It's just one of those things that if you are not fighting it, It's great to be able to help generate funds to get what folks need for help, and get them back on the right path, or just to give them support," Jeep Junkies member Randy Snyder said.
Organizers say they beat last year by over 50 jeeps!
The goal was to beat last year's total of $72,000 raised.