ISU's enrollment has been on the decline since 2017

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION MAY IMPACT TRAVEL TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY... There is a chance of wintry precipitation beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday across central Indiana. Timing, and details on dominant precipitation type and amounts are still not clear. However, forecast confidence is expected to increase over the next couple of days. Early indications are that wintry precipitation could cause significant travel impacts across portions of the area. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible.