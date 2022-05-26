INDOT conducts electric vehicle survey

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey to inform the state's electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan.
INDOT seeks to gain insight into charging station locations, barriers, and considerations.
The survey should take approximately 20 minutes to complete and responses received by Friday, May 27th will be used to inform the development of indiana's plan.
At the end of the survey, there is an option to provide your personal contact information.
If you choose to provide this information, it will not be shared outside of the project team.
To take the survey go here.
If this does not work, please copy and past the following into your web browser.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXlXZt4jV8DIFkH5NarB9DLfWUeiStE4HFlK-nwI9oTQqc_Q/viewform