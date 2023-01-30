Indiana State University spring enrollment below 8K, president highlights positive student retention progress

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New data from Indiana State University shows a continued decrease in spring enrollment.
Friday afternoon, the university responded to a public records request from WTHI-TV for spring enrollment data. The university reported its headcount was 7,834 students for the spring 2023 semester.
The number is down from fall 2022, which is a typical trend as hundreds of students graduate each December. According to the university, 700 students graduated in December 2022.
There are 707 fewer students this spring compared to last spring, which had a headcount of 8,541 students. The university has seen a downward trend spring-over-spring trend since spring 2017, which is mirrored by a similar fall-over-fall downward trend. In spring 2017, there were 11,826 students a decrease of 3,992 students compared to this spring, a difference of about 34%.
KEEPING STUDENTS ENGAGED AFTER ARRIVING
Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis spoke with News 10 on Friday as the data was released. She said the university is graduating more students than its welcoming through the doors, which she points to as a positive trend. The university had a 33% four-year graduation rate in spring 2022, tying a record set in 2020 - a rate that has been steadily increasing since 2012.
Curtis highlighted an 85% "freshmen persistence rate," which is the amount of first-year students who stay from fall to spring.
"In my former life as a provost, I was delighted when we had 75%, 78%... 85% persistence is a record for Indiana State," said Curtis. "Which means, those students are staying engaged and participating."
She said achieving that number is about having academic, financial, and personal support for students once they get through the doors.
STATEWIDE COLLEGE TRENDS
Curtis also explained the entire state is seeing a decrease in college enrollment, something that was also highlighted by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education during budget hearings this legislative session. Curtis said the pandemic exacerbated a changing landscape in higher education.
She hopes Indiana State University can help get more students involved in post-secondary education through initiatives like the Indiana State Advantage and the four-year guarantee. Curtis says the university also pays attention to the state's workforce needs and tailors resources toward educating people for those industries.
"One really critical piece, because employers tell us they want graduates who have hands-on learning experience, is up to $3,000 for students to apply for to engage in high-impact, experiential learning experiences,
said Curtis. "For many students, it'll be an internship. For others, it might be a student research program with faculty, particularly in the summer. And for many others, it'll be studying abroad."
Curtis also highlighted the critical need to communicate with Hoosier families about funding opportunities.
THE PATH AHEAD
The upcoming board of trustees meetings will include budget planning for the year ahead. Curtis says expected changes will rightsize the institution to be "living within its means."
"Indiana State is making all of the modifications, adjustments, and frankly, visionary changes to move this institution into the next era of what higher ed is going to be," explained Curtis.