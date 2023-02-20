Indiana House bill that would limit gender discussion in grades K-3 moves to full house of representatives

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosiers travelled from all over to make their voices heard today.
Hundreds of protesters could be heard from inside the walls of the house chamber while lawmakers discussed a bill that would ban gender discussion in the classroom for grades K-3.
News 10 spoke to William Edwards from the Terre Haute Pride Center.
He was one of the hundreds who were at the statehouse to raise concerns about the bill.
Edwards says he doesn't feel like lawmakers have heard his concerns.
"Listen to LGBTQ+ people about our own experiences and listen to us when we say something is harmful," Edwards said.
During testimony, Ted Adams, who is in favor of the bill called for lawmakers to join him in fighting what he believes is the indoctrination of kids at school.
"Parents everywhere are flexing our fundamental right to parent our own children, to fight to protect our children's innocence," Adams said.
The bill now moves to the full house of representatives for further consideration after passing the education committee 9-4 along party lines.