Indiana House and Senate override veto of transgender bill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Tuesday, Indiana lawmakers voted to override governor Eric Holcomb on house bill 1041.
It's legislation that bans transgender girls from playing in girls' k thru 12 sports.
The republican majority house voted to override the veto this afternoon. From there, the matter went to the senate, which also voted to override the veto.
Tuesday is technical corrections day to address issues with recently passed bills. Some democrats voiced disappointment that lawmakers used the day to take this action.
Republican Governor Holcomb vetoed the measure in March. He said the bill didn't provide for fairness in k-12 sports and that it left too many unanswered questions.
Lawmakers supporting the over-ride say the bill simply protects fair competition in girls' sports.
Opponents pointed out that the "Indiana high school athletic association" testified against the ban during the legislative session.
Senator Greg Taylor is strongly against the overriding.
"And they're already struggling, these kids are struggling with their identity inherently and you're gonna add fuel to the fire" shares Taylor.
Author, Representative Michelle Davis, says the bill is necessary.
"Today your vote will send a clear message that Indiana will protect the integrity of female sports" says Davis.
The bill is scheduled to take effect on July 1st. The ACLU of Indiana has said it intends to file a lawsuit to prevent that from happening. The group has said the legislation violates the u-s constitution and federal civil rights law.