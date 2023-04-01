Indiana Governor declares disaster emergency for Sullivan & Johnson County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Indiana Governor declares disaster emergency for Sullivan & Johnson County

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency for Sullivan County. Holcomb signed an executive order Saturday afternoon declaring the emergency. The order extends to Johnson County as well.

The declaration stems from a line of severe storms that blew through the Hoosier state severe overnight Friday into Saturday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have perished in this storm and all who are suffering losses because of this incident," said Holcomb.

The governor toured the site of the disaster on Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security meeting with FEMA to assess the damages from the incidents in both counties.

To learn more about how you can help the victims of the storm in Sullivan County, click here.