Indiana Governor declares disaster emergency for Sullivan & Johnson County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency for Sullivan County. Holcomb signed an executive order Saturday afternoon declaring the emergency. The order extends to Johnson County as well.

The declaration stems from a line of severe storms that blew through the Hoosier state severe overnight Friday into Saturday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have perished in this storm and all who are suffering losses because of this incident," said Holcomb.

The governor toured the site of the disaster on Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security meeting with FEMA to assess the damages from the incidents in both counties.

