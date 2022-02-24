"I started crying, and I'll probably cry now." Local man has family back in Ukraine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the nation are paying close attention to what's happening in Ukraine. But some folks have even more at stake.
"I started crying, and I'll probably cry now."
Nick Telezyn's parents immigrated to the United States from Ukraine. He's been to Ukraine three times and has a brother and two nephews there. He says they've been stocking up on groceries and getting gas.
"He said the line to get gas was probably a mile long."
He told us his heart was broken when he first heard the news of the invasion.
"It hurts. Growing up as a kid and knowing about the Soviet Union, I never thought I'd see the day that Ukraine would become its own independent democratic country. And I lived long enough to see that. Never did I dream that it would lose that ability."
Telezny says his family doesn't have plans to come to the U.S. but if they ever do, his door is open.
"I said if you want to come to America, let me know, I'll get you here. we'll figure it out."
He adds this invasion won't just impact the residents there.
"This affects the entire world, it's not just the Ukrainians that are suffering right now, the stock market tumbled, there are ramifications globally. This is not just something only the Ukrainians are going to suffer through."
He also fears this could easily turn into World War 3.
So, he'll continue watching, hoping for peace, keeping his family's well being at heart.