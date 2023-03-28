Hundreds of fencers urge the IOC to uphold Russia and Belarus sanctions

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hundreds of fencers urge the IOC to uphold Russia and Belarus sanctions

  • 0

More than 300 active and former fencers have written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urging the organization to uphold sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes, saying that allowing them entry back into international competitions would be "a catastrophic error."

"Russia's aggression violates not only the norms of international law but also the fundamental values of Olympism, including peace, harmonious development of humankind and respect for human dignity and human rights," the letter reads.

"As long as Russia's war of aggression, aided by Belarus, wages on, both states' athletes and officials must remain excluded from world sport. Given the recent escalation of attacks against Ukrainian civilians, there should be no reason at this time to allow Russia and Belarus to be reintegrated into world sport.

"Integration would lay a precedent in which a nation can violate the values and rules of sport and international peace without fear of consequences," the letter adds.

The letter -- addressed to IOC president Thomas Bach, who is a former Olympic fencer, and Emmanuel Katsiadakis, the interim president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) -- was sent on the day the IOC Executive Board is set to begin its three-day meeting to discuss solidarity with Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia and Belarus and the status of athletes from these countries.

CNN has reached out to the IOC and FIE for comment.

In January, the IOC outlined a multi-step plan for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at the upcoming 2024 Summer Games in Paris and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, which was met with criticism from the United States, Canada and several European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland.

In a February statement, the IOC reiterated its condemnation of the war in Ukraine, one year on from the start of the invasion.

But the fencers accuse the IOC and FIE of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes back into competitions, despite the IOC's February 2022 sanctions as a result of the Ukraine invasion.

"With complete disregard for athletes' voices, you have permitted both Russia and Belarus back into FIE competitions, as well as a suspected tournament hosted on Russian soil," the letter said.

"This is an apparent breach of the IOC's position that 'no international sport events are to be organized or supported by an IF or NOC in Russia or Belarus' and once again exposes Russian interests outweighing the voice and rights of athletes, especially those from Ukraine," the fencers say.

It is unclear which tournament is being referred to in the letter. CNN has sought clarification from the IOC and FIE.

Last month, the US and more than 30 other "like-minded" countries backed a proposed ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sports, according to a joint statement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's sports minister said in January the country would not rule out boycotting the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete at Paris 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you