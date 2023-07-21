How does artificial intelligence think a Barbie from your home state would look?

Barbie-Mania is firing up, or already here for many! The new movie based on the legendary toy is set to hit theaters this weekend.
The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gossling - but we aren't here to discuss the film.
The question you've probably never wondered, but we have the answer for you anyway - what does artificial intelligence think a Barbie from my state would look like?
These photos were created by the people at madhouselabs.org. They asked the AI tool "Midjourney" to create a Barbie doll from each state. See what they came up with below!