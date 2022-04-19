How a local organization is helping kids with autism reach their full potential

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Autism is a developmental disability that usually appears before the age of three. Some signs of autism include delayed language, movement, and learning skills.
Once a child is diagnosed with autism they are encouraged to go to Unlocking The Spectrum in Terre Haute to receive one on one therapy with a trained professional.
The service uses applied behavioral analysis therapy to help kids with autism reach their full potential. A registered behavior technician will work with the child on improving communication, behavioral, and academic skills. ABA therapy focuses on teaching kids living skills that a child needs in order to thrive.
The director of operation at Unlocking The Spectrum, Mel Graham, says the program has changed hundreds of families' lives.
"These are really critical skills that they're learning now and a kiddo with autism is going to become an adult with autism so how do we prepare them the best we can right now for what's next and that goes for the young kids but also the teenagers and next steps for them" shares Graham.
Autism is affecting many families in the Wabash Valley, including Macy Evans.
Her son, Jaxon, is three years old and was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. His mother, Macy Evans, says she saw multiple signs that pointed to autism.
"Jaxon had five words and in that time he started to lose those words, and in that time he started to lose those words and his physical stemming his hand flapping, not responding to his name those things kept becoming more and more happening" says Evans.
She felt lost and overwhelmed after initially hearing the diagnosis. It was hard for her to know what steps to take to help her son. She then found hope and comfort when discovering unlocking the spectrum. The service used applied behavioral analysis also known as aba to help a child unlock their full potential.
Jaxon attends ABA five times a week for 8 hours a day. A registered behavioral technician works one on one with Jaxon to help improve his language, communication, and social behavior. Jaxon's grandmother, Molly Moeller, says ABA therapy has had an incredible impact on his life.
"Since he started coming here he has made huge improvements in making eye contact with us and responding to his name. we noticed his personality blooming more" says Moeller.
A technician uses different methods to help improve skills. One activity is to use picture exchange communication which works by placing a picture next to a word to help a child recognize the image and associate it with the word.
Jaxon's family is thankful for all unlocking the spectrum does for their son. Just in under a year of him being there they have seen him grow by leaps and bounds.
Macy wants parents to know they are not alone in their worries and concerns and encourages them to find a local support group and look into the benefits of aba therapy.
"The things that your child is doing you are not the only one there are several other people that have the same questions have the same concerns so asking and finding people in your community that people are doing what you are is huge" says Evans.
Unlocking the spectrum also works with parents and teachers so the skills learned can be implemented at home and at school. If you are interested in signing your child up at unlocking the spectrum click here.
Jaxon's family organized a gofundme page to help Jaxon receive a service dog. The goal is to raise $17,000. A service dog would allow Jaxon to feel more emotionally stable and help provide comfort to him. If you would like to donate click here!