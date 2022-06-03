Here's when crews plan to break ground on new Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when crews plan to break ground on Vigo County's upcoming casino.

Churchill Downs plans to start construction on its Queen of Terre Haute casino on June 21. That is according to Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.

Originally planned for the southside, the location of the new casino changed to the east side of Terre Haute, on Margaret Avenue.

It is expected to have 125 rooms in addition to 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games.