 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here's when crews plan to break ground on new Terre Haute casino

  • Updated
  • 0
Churchill Downs site plan for the east side of Terre Haute

Churchill Downs executives explained that there will be public parking along three sides of the building. There will be three entrances for guests, including one for the hotel.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when crews plan to break ground on Vigo County's upcoming casino.

Churchill Downs plans to start construction on its Queen of Terre Haute casino on June 21. That is according to Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.

Originally planned for the southside, the location of the new casino changed to the east side of Terre Haute, on Margaret Avenue.

It is expected to have 125 rooms in addition to 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games.

Photos: Churchill Downs

+6 
+6 
Churchill Downs selected as Terre Haute's casino operator - here's what they have planned
+6 
+6 
Churchill Downs selected as Terre Haute's casino operator - here's what they have planned
+6 
+6 
Churchill Downs selected as Terre Haute's casino operator - here's what they have planned
+6 
+6 
Churchill Downs selected as Terre Haute's casino operator - here's what they have planned
+6 
+6 
Churchill Downs selected as Terre Haute's casino operator - here's what they have planned

Recommended for you