Here's what police said led to a high-speed chase, the wrong way, down 63

VERMILLION/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the man police said led them on a wrong-way chase down State Road 63, ending in Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police says Azjuan Meriwether,23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing several charges in connection to the Thursday afternoon chase.

State police said a trooper saw Meriwether driving and SUV near 63 and State Road 32 going around 75 in a 60.

When the trooper caught up with Meriwether, he reportedly pulled onto the shoulder. Police said they performed a records check and learned Meriwether didn't have a valid driver's license.

He was also wanted in Vanderburgh County for resisting law enforcement.

When the trooper asked Meriwether to get out of the SUV, he allegedly cussed at the trooper and sped away.

Meriwether reportedly went south on 63 and into the North Vermillion High School parking lot. After he left the partking lot, he allegedly got into the northbound lanes, and went south on 63.

Police said he reached speeds of 115 mph. Indiana State Police stopped chasing Meriwether for public safety concerns.

Witnesses later told police the driver entered the Vermillion Rise Mega Park. When police caught up with Meriwether, he allegedly sped away again, crashing into a trooper's car. He continued the wrong way down 63, driving south.

Near the Wabash River bridge, police used stop sticks to deflate the SUV's tires.

Ultimately, with flat tires, the vehicle came to a stop near 41 and Linden in Terre Haute. Meriwether allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and took off.

After a short foot chase and tasing him, police from Clinton and the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office took Meriwether into custody.

In Meriwether's vehicle, police said they found marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

He was charged with: