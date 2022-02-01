Gov. Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Tuesday afternoon, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration ahead of the winter storm.
Pritzker activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to help deal with the expected heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions. He also directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a statewide response.
This plan includes more than 1,800 IDOT trucks and equipment, as well as ISP patrols to help stranded motorists.
“I’m authorizing a disaster proclamation for Winter Storm Landon, effective immediately, to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary. I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”
The Illinois National Guard will serve as a critical force multiplier for the ISP, who will be deploying teams of troopers to assist stranded motorists across the state. The 130 soldiers and airmen will be assigned as winter weather platoons with each platoon consisting of approximately 18 soldiers equipped with six High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) and one Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Wrecker. The Airmen, from the 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria, will also be equipped with six HMMWVs.
