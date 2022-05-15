 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golf Optimist at Rea Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Rea Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Rea Park Golf Course is hosting a tournament for players ages 10 to 18. It is called the Golf Optimist. 

The tournament is on July 7th starting at 11 AM. 

It is $20 to register for the event. Players can qualify for the south district tournament next spring. 

The organizer of the event, Jim Tribble, shares why he encourages youth to participate.

"It's a great way to learn by the rules and a great way to play with honor and sportsmanship. It's independent because there is no umpire watching you. You just do the right thing when you are playing. So it's a good sport" shares Tribble. 

To sign up for the event email Jim Tribble at Tribble.Jim@gmail.com

Recommended for you