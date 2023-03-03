Giant flying insect found on Walmart building turns out to be Jurassic-era find

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, March
11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches and more has led to flooding,
especially in low lying areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph. Isolated
higher gusts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 2 to 4 hour period of intense wind gusts
are anticipated between 4 and 10 pm. Peak gusts at 60 mph will
be possible with locally higher gusts to near 70 mph.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Giant flying insect found on Walmart building turns out to be Jurassic-era find

Giant flying insect found on Walmart building turns out to be Jurassic-era find

The giant lacewing, or Polystoechotes punctata, belongs to a family of insects that predates the dinosaurs. After vanishing in the 1950s, one specimen has been rediscovered in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

 Michael Skvarla/Penn State

An insect found on the side of a Fayetteville, Arkansas, big-box store has been identified as the species Polystoechotes punctata, which belongs to a family of insects that predates the dinosaurs.

Michael Skvarla, director of Pennsylvania State University's Insect Identification Lab, spotted the Jurassic-era creature, otherwise known as a giant lacewing, on a shopping trip in 2012, when he was a doctoral student of entomology at the University of Arkansas.

"I remember it vividly, because I was walking into Walmart to get milk and I saw this huge insect on the side of the building," Skvarla said in a statement. "I thought it looked interesting, so I put it in my hand and did the rest of my shopping with it between my fingers. I got home, mounted it, and promptly forgot about it for almost a decade."

Skvarla initially had misidentified the lacewing as an antlion, a dragonfly-like insect that shares certain features, including long transparent wings, with the lacewing. But after presenting the insect to his online entomology course in the fall of 2020, he realized that what he had all those years was something much rarer and more impressive.

He performed further DNA analyses to confirm the identity of the insect, and the giant lacewing has now become part of the Frost Entomological Museum's collection at Penn State.

The giant lacewing's disappearance

The giant lacewing vanished in the 1950s from eastern North America, where it was formerly widespread, according to the paper Skvarla coauthored that was published in the Proceedings of the Entomological Society of Washington. Scientists thought the species had been completely wiped out in the region. The recent discovery of the lacewing in Arkansas is the first record of the species in the state.

"Entomology can function as a leading indicator for ecology," Skvarla said in the statement. "The fact that this insect was spotted in a region that it hasn't been seen in over half a century tells us something more broadly about the environment."

While the mysterious disappearance of the insect is suspected to have been due to efforts to suppress natural forest fires in eastern North America, according to the paper, the bigger mystery is how the insect ended up at a superstore in an urban area of Arkansas.

"It could have been 100 years since (the species) was even in this area — and it's been years since it's been spotted anywhere near it. The next closest place that they've been found was 1,200 miles away, so very unlikely it would have traveled that far," Skvarla said. He suggested the lacewing was attracted to the lights and flew at least a few hundred meters from where it had been living.

Skvarla's find has opened the door for future lacewing discoveries, as insect enthusiasts begin to check their own collections and search for the species in the wild in places they hadn't thought to look before, said Dr. Floyd Shockley, the collections manager for the department of entomology at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

"Anytime that you find an insect species not in a place that you're used to it being, that has a lot of implications for our understanding of that species — the kind of distribution it has, the kind of ecosystem that it might require to complete its lifecycle," Shockley said. "It means something that we thought was gone, at least from the Eastern US, may still be there, and it's just hiding in small pockets."

Shockley also noted the importance of museum collections, such as the one with the Smithsonian or at Penn State, where the lacewing resides, as they "help to capture different snapshots of biodiversity across time and allows us to see what is happening and why it is happening."

"Everybody always sort of focuses in on the big stuff — big birds and mammals and things like that. But this is an insect world. ... We're just living on it," Shockley said. "It is really important to have that sort of appreciation. And one of the nice things about insects is that there is so much diversity for you to appreciate, just in your backyard."

