Four released on their own recognizance after they were accused of an armed robbery involving ISU students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four women appeared before a judge, accused of threatening ISU students at gunpoint.
Terre Haute police arrested Jayla Manson, Brynn Jackson, Nasaya Snyder, and Aryanna Holdeman.
All could be charged with robbery and burglary when they return to court on Tuesday.
The charges stem from an incident inside an apartment on Spruce Street.
Two victims told police the four showed up to fight, and at least one was armed with a handgun. Police never recovered a gun, and the four denied being armed.
Officers did find stolen Nike and Jordan shoes along with a stolen purse.
A judge released all four on their own recognizance.