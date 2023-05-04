 Skip to main content
FEMA and Indiana to open disaster recovery center in Owen County following tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
McCormicks Creek damage

Credit: Indiana DNR

 By Chris Essex

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Help is coming to another area dealing with the aftermath of a tornado.

You may remember Owen County was hit by an EF-3 tornado a little over a month ago.

Two campers at McCormick's Creek tragically died. Much of the area was left changed forever.

The state of Indiana and FEMA will be opening a disaster recovery center. It will be open from May 4 thru May 6 and from May 15 thru May 17.

Those hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., except on May 6 and May 17. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People from FEMA and the state and US Small Business Administration will be there to provide resources.

That's at the Spencer/Owen Administration Building.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14.

