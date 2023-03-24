Fed official: People 'hate' inflation. That trumps bank stress and job loss

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this evening to Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Friday /11:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Tuesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 21.6 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 01.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of up to around two inches
through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts are
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Fed official: People 'hate' inflation. That trumps bank stress and job loss

  • 0
Fed official: People 'hate' inflation. That trumps bank stress and job loss

Prices are displayed in a grocery store on February 01, in New York City.

 Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve faced a particularly vexing decision this week: Should it raise interest rates during a bank crisis?

For Tom Barkin, the decision wasn't especially challenging. Inflation, he says, remains public enemy No. 1.

"Inflation is high. Demand hadn't seemed to come down. And so, the case for raising was pretty clear," Barkin, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday.

Barkin, who participates in the Fed's debate but doesn't have a vote this year, conceded that every decision is "hard" and fully debated.

But the economic reports heading into this week's Fed meeting suggest the economy remains too hot. The Fed ultimately reached a unanimous decision to raise interest rates for the ninth meeting in a row.

"The labor market is tight. Historically tight," Barkin said. "Inflation, unfortunately, has stayed too high."

Some experts, including former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair and Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi, urged the Fed not to exacerbate turmoil in the banking system by raising interest rates following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

"For me, the question was: Do you see such stresses happening that you felt like you really had to pull back and learn more?" said Barkin. "It felt very stable by the time we got there. So, the conditions were right to do monetary policy the way we want to do monetary policy."

Jobs vs. inflation

Some politicians, on the left and right, have blasted the Fed for raising rates so rapidly that mass layoffs could ensue.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday that Fed Chair Jerome Powell is doing a "really terrible job" and is "trying to get two million people laid off."

Asked about the argument from politicians that the Fed wants people to lose jobs, Barkin stressed that the public is very upset with the high cost of living.

"The one thing that I hear loud and clear from everybody is that they hate inflation. They find inflation to be unfair," Barkin said, referring to talking to residents in his Fed district. "You get a raise and then you have to spend that raise at the gas station. That creates uncertainty. It's frankly exhausting. And I think it's exhausting to have to shop around for better prices or to explain, you know, your need for a price increase to your customers."

Barkin added, "People really want us to get control of inflation. That's what they want us to do. We're the guys charged to do it."

The Fed, not the White House, is responsible for maintaining price stability. The other part of the Fed's mandate, of course, is fostering maximum employment.

"If you can bring inflation down, that creates the conditions for a better jobs market. I think this is the right thing to be focused on," Barkin said.

Banking stress creates uncertainty

On the banking crisis, Barkin said he's been "pretty encouraged by how resilient" banks in his district have seemed to be. Barkin also said he's not seeing "major" deposit outflows, which echoes comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other Fed officials.

New Fed data indicates banks are lining up to get emergency loans from the Fed, including from the discount window and a newly-launched bank lending facility aimed at preventing future bank failures.

The spike in borrowing from the Fed doesn't surprise Barkin, he said.

"In a time of uncertainty, we actually encourage banks to use it, to find ways to take money to reassure...depositors that they've got access to capital," he said. "It's good that people are tapping it to make sure they've got precautionary funds should they need it."

Could the Fed cut rates?

Looking ahead, the Fed is penciling in another quarter-point rate hike. However, investors are very skeptical. Futures markets indicate the market is betting the Fed is done, with an 87% chance of no change in rates at the next meeting in May and a significant chance of a rate cut by July.

Asked about the rate cuts signaled by the market, Barkin pointed to the latest Fed projections where none of the 18 officials surveyed project a rate cut this year.

Barkin said future Fed moves will be based on what happens to demand and thus inflation over the next several months. He left open the possibility that the Fed may have more work to do if the banking turmoil fades.

"If inflation is to stay elevated, then we'll have to do more," he said. "If inflation doesn't, either because of the lagged impact of rate moves to date, or because of the ebbing of the pandemic era's excess spending or because of potentially stresses in the environment, then you'd do less."

