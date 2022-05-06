Off The Beaten Path: Perseverance personified

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette. White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. .Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several days, bringing additional flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&