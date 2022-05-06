Off The Beaten Path: Perseverance personified

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late next week.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Off The Beaten Path: Perseverance personified

  • Updated
  • 0
Drew Christy mini

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday, people from all over will run in the Indianapolis Mini-Marathon.

It takes a lot of time and perseverance. No one knows that better than a young man named Drew Christy. We introduced him to you years ago.

Eight years later, Ross Rowling checked in on the Christy family and their incredible road of resilience.

"Sometimes we like to see good in nice neat little packages, but hard is ok too," said Debbi Christy, Drew's mom.

14 years ago, Rose-Hulman football player Drew Christy's life was turned upside down in a life-threatening car accident. Every day since then, has been about building back.

Jon Harkins, Drew's brother-in-law knows the fight first-hand, "His story can inspire you in whatever you're trying to work through, right?"

Part of the puzzle is the Indianapolis Mini-Marathon.

"The first year that Drew did this, the national anthem started and we saw him put his hand on his heart," said Debbi Christy. "He held it over there and his head just came up and mark and I just looked at each other with tears in our eyes and we went there's our athlete back, he's back."

Drew rides in his chair, and he's far from alone in the journey - with a team of pushers helping along the way.

"I can't tell you what it feels like to see the smile on his face while we're running," said Harkins. "We all are in ourselves a resilience project."

And this year those pushers, have stories of their own.

"So, I used to be 360 pounds," shared Adam Cargill, a long-time friend of the family. "You can always make excuses for why something is an obstacle in your life and mine was my weight."

"In November i had a heart attack at 37 and didn't think that I would be running ever again," said Harkins.

Jon's buddy, Uriah Steffen, is a newcomer to the team this year.

"October 15, 2012, I was riding my bicycle to work and got hit head-on by a truck," Steffen said.

They're a team of fighters, bound together through individual strength with one goal in mind.

"If Drew can fight through that then I can fight through what I'm going through. We're going to at least try because we don't know if we'll be able to do it again, we don't know how much longer we'll have," said Harkins.

Their goal, crossing that finish line, together, in Indy.

"To put into words the excitement that's there, the nerves that are there, the joy and the tears that are probably going to be shed, I have no idea how to form words for that, but I'm excited for it," said Steffen.

"It's cool when you do it on your own but when you're doing it for somebody and with somebody that can't without you, life-changing," said Cargill.

"I'll be in tears for sure, I am every year but this year it's going to be a lot different because it's going to be personal," said Harkins.

It's more than 13 miles, accomplished, with an ending to remember.

"He loves to walk across the finish line, so we always stop right before the end, pick him up put his chair aside, and then walk him across the line. it's an amazing feeling, absolutely amazing," said Harkins.

On Friday, Drew's family shared that he was in the hospital. While he won't cross he finish line this year, his group will dedicate the race to him.

Recommended for you