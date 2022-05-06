Off The Beaten Path: Perseverance personified

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday, people from all over will run in the Indianapolis Mini-Marathon.
It takes a lot of time and perseverance. No one knows that better than a young man named Drew Christy. We introduced him to you years ago.
Eight years later, Ross Rowling checked in on the Christy family and their incredible road of resilience.
"Sometimes we like to see good in nice neat little packages, but hard is ok too," said Debbi Christy, Drew's mom.
14 years ago, Rose-Hulman football player Drew Christy's life was turned upside down in a life-threatening car accident. Every day since then, has been about building back.
Jon Harkins, Drew's brother-in-law knows the fight first-hand, "His story can inspire you in whatever you're trying to work through, right?"
Part of the puzzle is the Indianapolis Mini-Marathon.
"The first year that Drew did this, the national anthem started and we saw him put his hand on his heart," said Debbi Christy. "He held it over there and his head just came up and mark and I just looked at each other with tears in our eyes and we went there's our athlete back, he's back."
Drew rides in his chair, and he's far from alone in the journey - with a team of pushers helping along the way.
"I can't tell you what it feels like to see the smile on his face while we're running," said Harkins. "We all are in ourselves a resilience project."
And this year those pushers, have stories of their own.
"So, I used to be 360 pounds," shared Adam Cargill, a long-time friend of the family. "You can always make excuses for why something is an obstacle in your life and mine was my weight."
"In November i had a heart attack at 37 and didn't think that I would be running ever again," said Harkins.
Jon's buddy, Uriah Steffen, is a newcomer to the team this year.
"October 15, 2012, I was riding my bicycle to work and got hit head-on by a truck," Steffen said.
They're a team of fighters, bound together through individual strength with one goal in mind.
"If Drew can fight through that then I can fight through what I'm going through. We're going to at least try because we don't know if we'll be able to do it again, we don't know how much longer we'll have," said Harkins.
Their goal, crossing that finish line, together, in Indy.
"To put into words the excitement that's there, the nerves that are there, the joy and the tears that are probably going to be shed, I have no idea how to form words for that, but I'm excited for it," said Steffen.
"It's cool when you do it on your own but when you're doing it for somebody and with somebody that can't without you, life-changing," said Cargill.
"I'll be in tears for sure, I am every year but this year it's going to be a lot different because it's going to be personal," said Harkins.
It's more than 13 miles, accomplished, with an ending to remember.
"He loves to walk across the finish line, so we always stop right before the end, pick him up put his chair aside, and then walk him across the line. it's an amazing feeling, absolutely amazing," said Harkins.
On Friday, Drew's family shared that he was in the hospital. While he won't cross he finish line this year, his group will dedicate the race to him.