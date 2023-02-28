Moore to the Story: Indiana man wrestles life to achieve dreams

An Indiana man is taking a condition that would stop many and turning it on its head.
Now, Gage Davis hopes to inspire others like him to tackle their challenges.
In this edition of Moore to the Story, Rondrell Moore explains how he's doing it with perseverance and a lot of flare.
If you're taking a trip through Small town Indiana. Chances are you'll run into someone like Gage Davis.
He's hard working, career driven, and ready to take on a challenge, but there's something special about the way Davis thinks, and he's had to use that brain to push through a lot.
"I was so young. I didn't know at the time, I thought my mom and my dad being separated was normal," Davis said.
He was the product of a broken home, including a father in and out of prison who struggled with substance abuse.
However, he used it as motivation to do something no one else in his family had done.
"I definitely wanted to be the first kid to graduate college," Davis said.
He did, with a degree in veterinary science. He's parlayed that into a career in pharmaceuticals.
"Legitimately the hardest thing I've ever done, was getting that degree," Davis said.
Davis is used to victories, but he is even more accustomed to the battle.. one in particular, that started very early.
"around first grade I got diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome," Davis said.
It's a form of autism where someone has a difficult time relating to others socially. It made life tough. It also made him tough.
"It was junior high and a guy wouldn't let me in the men's locker room and he said 'Only men can come in here,' and he lightly tapped me... and he touched me so I pushed him back and we had a brief scuffle," Davis recalled.
Davis would take on autism head first, by learning to read his own emotions, studying his actions in a mirror, making friends, and pushing himself to the limit.
It all came together to spark a new fight.
Gage Davis, or we should say Sage Phillips in the ring. He's a wrestler for the Terre Haute promotion, New Wave Pro. He's always been a fan, but he got serious after college and now he's making a splash.
"Oh he's got just out of this world potential. If he's not picked up by a bigger company within the next year, I would be disappointed because he has so much potential. He has the heart he has the drive," New Wave Pro founder, Michael Guess said.
Each time he wrestles, Davis puts on a show, all while fighting that familiar invisible opponent.
"I had to learn to hold a mic and talk to a crowd. It was very hard for me. Even now I still get anxiety but I'm more in control of it," Davis said.
In ring, he's a master of his craft. He's a technician using his brain's tendency to obsess, and turning it into a physical masterpiece.
His fellow wrestlers agree he's in his element.
"If somebody who thought that maybe it was limitation saw him in the ring, and then realized afterwards, they had maybe the same thing he has, my god, there's no limitation. Look at what he has!" fellow wrestler Nate Matthews said.
It's that, perseverance paying off in ways most may not have imagined.
"It's ok to be sad or struggling or upset with autism, cause I've had so many days where I've just been hard on myself.. Like why can't I understand things, why can't I do what other people are doing. But at the end of the day it's like you and being proud to be you and who your are as a human being that matters," Davis said.
Click play to see his story.