Life after paralysis - a local man's mission to live as if he were able-bodied, and help thousands along the way

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - A local young man is inspiring thousands with his story of redemption.
Mason Ellis was paralyzed in a car crash at the age of 17. This year marks the 8-year anniversary of his "new life."
Since that day, he has accomplished many goals, and created an online community that helps people across the globe.
News 10's Kit Hanley sat down with Ellis. She shares on how he turned this tragedy into his testimony.
What started out as a typical January day in 2015 -- ended with a life-altering car accident that left 17-year-old Mason Ellis paralyzed.
"I broke C-5, 6, and 7 vertebrae in my neck, making me paralyzed. I'm considered quadriplegic because I have paralysis of all four limbs," Mason Ellis said.
Ellis and his buddy were out for a drive on the country roads in Bloomfield, Indiana, when his car hit an embankment. He was thrown 96 feet from the point of collision.
Along with his paralysis, Ellis fractured his left shin, broke his femur, left collarbone, both jaws, top six front teeth, cracked his scull, and bruised his brain.
After rehabbing for 29 days, he was back home, but life looked a lot different.
"My most difficult time was probably about a year after my accident. So, Jan. 2016. That was my lowest point ever."
Ellis reached out to some people on Facebook that had similar injuries. That's where he heard a bible verse that would shift his entire mindset.
"For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you, and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future. As soon as I read that, I felt this entire feeling throughout my body. Ever since that day, I haven't had a bad day."
Since then, Ellis has been on a mission to give others the same relief he felt that day. He has created an online community that recently surpassed 7,000 YouTube subscribers.
He posts videos to help mentor people with spinal cord injuries and educate others. Universities across the country even use them for physical therapy lectures.
"Things that I was wondering whenever I was in the hospital bed. I remember I was laying there wondering if people that were paralyzed could drive."
Guess what, they can.
Since his accident, Ellis has been behind the wheel of his car. He graduated high school with honors, is studying information technology at Vincennes University, and works at the Crane Navy Base.
He wants others with traumatic injuries to know they can live their life as if they were able-bodied.
Mason also shares some great advice. He says the only person you should compare yourself to is the person you were yesterday. He says that is how you improve.
If you would like to follow along -- links of all his socials can be found below.