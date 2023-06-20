 Skip to main content
Here's everything you need to know about the Fork in the Road BBQ competition

  • 0
Fork in the Road contest
By Chris Essex

If you think you have the best BBQ in the Wabash Valley, we have just the thing for you.

It's all part of the WTHI-TV Fork in the Road BBQ Fest. It happens on Saturday, October 7, at The Mill in Terre Haute.

You can enter the contest alone or as a business.

There are prizes for the best ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken and even a people's choice. The grand prize winner will take home $4,000.

Maybe you can't or don't want to cook, but you still love BBQ. We have good news for you too. You can still get in on the fun by getting individual tickets or reserving a table for eight.

