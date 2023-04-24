Golden Apple: West Vigo Middle School's Elizabeth Hoesman

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Well-known Senior Scholar Ann Lieberman once said, "great teachers empathize with kids, respect them and believe that each one has something that can be built upon."
That's a quote our first Golden Apple award winner tries to live and teach by. A middle school math teacher making a big life transition for kids a little easier.
In Elizabeth Hoesman's 6th-grade math class at West Vigo Middle School, building confidence is just as important as building test scores.
On the day News 10 stopped in, her advanced math class was playing bingo to review integers.
Mrs. Hoesman spent the last dozen years teaching elementary students. She's only been at the middle school for one year.
Building student confidence is huge for Mrs. Hoesman. In fact, her motto is "never give up."
Working to instill a positive atmosphere in her classroom where kids learn from their mistakes.
"It's ok if you're wrong. Be confident in it because that's when we can go back and figure out how you got it wrong and be confident knowing you fixed your problem," Hoesman said.
She works just as hard outside the classroom. She arranged for Boomer, the Indiana Pacers mascot, to surprise the students. The mascot got the kids pumped up for I-LEARN testing.
She coaches the math team at West Vigo where students regularly excel in the county. Mrs. Hoesman also sponsors kids in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the school.
"I've never seen her in the hallways not hugging and loving on kids just giving them what they need beyond the classroom as far as that human element that she has a special gift for that," West Vigo Middle School's principal Ryan Easton said.
Inside this classroom, you'll find real-world comparisons. Why math is important in our everyday lives - how it's used in everything from shopping to baking to paying bills.
This is only the second Golden Apple awarded at the middle school level in West Terre Haute, a positive for this tight-knit community.
Elizabeth Hoesman says she'll continue to give it all and invest in our future. A 2023 Golden Apple award winner teaching middle schoolers never to give up.