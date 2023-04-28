Golden Apple: Sullivan's Lynn Norris

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Theodore Roosevelt once said, "The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future." He's talking about the importance of history and how it shapes our lives and the world around us.

Our final Golden Apple Award winner works hard to teach teenagers all about the value of history. All in hopes of shaping young lives into becoming better citizens.

Renaissance art is the subject of the day inside Lynn Norris' 9th-grade world history class at Sullivan High School. Why art is important and how it has an impact on history.

The day News 10 stopped in; students were studying perhaps one of the most famous pieces - the Mona Lisa.

Norris has been teaching for 20 years. The last 18 at Sullivan High School.

In addition to world history, she teaches advanced placement European history, AP US history and a dual credit class.

"History is not something most people enjoy. They feel like it's a bunch of dates and names so I try to approach my content area as what it is - it's a story of who we are as a country," Norris said.

She works hard to bring that history alive for her students. More than 40 of her kids participate in "National History Day." It's a nationwide competition every year.

Students do essays, exhibits and documentaries. They compete regionally and statewide.

Mrs. Norris has also taken groups outside the classroom to learn about history in person. She's traveled with students to Washington, D.C. - the mecca of American history.

Some of her European history students traveled to France to learn about historical architecture, art and culture.

Norris has primarily college-bound students.

Parents will tell you she pushes the teens to learn how to read critically, write critically and think critically.

"Her AP scores are usually well over the average rate at the national level," Sullivan Principal Dr. Tara Jenkins said. "And she instills confidence in her students with personal notes of job well done."

But perhaps the most important thing Norris strives to do is teach her students to be good citizens. Teaching them about historical figures who made a difference in our world.

"I teach history, so voting responsibly, how to be a good citizen, why our country works and operates the way it does. It gives me a good feeling for myself that I'm having an impact on future generations and their citizenship and their responsibilities as citizens," Norris said.

As an educator, she is always working to make herself better - make her students better.

This 2023 Golden Apple Award winner will quickly tell you she's happy to leave a life legacy as a teacher.