Golden Apple: Robinson's Mrs. Shannon Goebel

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A Nobel Prize-winning physicist once said, "Literacy in science will enrich a person's life."

It has certainly enriched the life of our next Golden Apple award winner.

A chemistry and physics teacher at Robinson High School, working to create lifelong learners who are curious about the world around them.

At first glance inside Shannon Goebel's classroom at Robinson High School, you might just see typical science stuff - test tubes, beakers and chemicals. But this is home for Mrs. Goebel.

She's been teaching science for 15 years, the last 13 in her native town.

"This is home for me. Not many people get to come home and this is actually the exact room I took chemistry," Goebel told us.

On the day we stopped in, her advanced chemistry students were acting as coroners, using synthetic blood and urine, testing the urine for protein, and the blood samples for chloride.

They were ultimately trying to determine the patient's cause of death.

"I hope that I'm making critical thinkers. I hope that I am making citizens that look at the world around them and feel like they know the explanation for some things. They can formulate good questions and they're not afraid to seek the answers," Goebel said.

Goebel says making connections with her students is just as important as academics. She does that in several ways.

She was the Robinson Lady Maroons track and field coach for many years.

She leads the group ACES, Academic Challenges in Engineering and Science.

The Robinson team has made it to state seven of the last eight years.

And she has what's called "team building Tuesdays" for her physics students.

Every Tuesday, they're given a new engineering challenge to learn concepts like friction, velocity and acceleration.

"They're going to have difficulties in life. They might not be a physics equation or a chemistry problem, but if they can take those skills and help to overcome those difficulties in life, then I've done my job," Goebel said.

When one of those true-life difficulties affected one of her students, Mrs. Goebel stepped up.

Blain Loll had only been in her chemistry class last year for a few weeks when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

She quickly volunteered to be his homebound teacher so he wouldn't fall behind in school.

"I didn't know her very well, and she just went above and beyond to become my teacher," Loll said.

Now a senior, you'll find Blain back in her classroom, this time in advanced chemistry.

He's healthy, and thanks to Mrs. Goebel, he'll graduate next month on time.

Goebel says teaching is a calling that's placed on your heart.

A 2023 golden apple award winner who's forever grateful to have been called.