Golden Apple: Linton's Deena Wickliffe

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Every job has its ups and downs, but not every job can change a life.

That's exactly what our next Golden Apple award winner is doing - in more ways than one.

She's teaching young people the science of medicine so they too can someday change lives.

Deena Wickliffe has been teaching science for the last 32 years. The last six at Linton-Stockton High School in Linton, Indiana.

On the day we stopped in, Ms. Wickliffe's anatomy and physiology students were learning new terms related to the human nervous system - voltage, plasma membrane and extracellular fluid.

It's an Ivy Tech dual credit course for high schoolers interested in the medical field.

"I'm big into project-based learning and how kids can teach other kids," Wickliffe said.

She implemented Project Lead the Way classes into her curriculum.

Three medical courses that help prepare students to be everything from nurses to pharmacists to forensic scientists.

Her students learn to draw blood, solve crime scenes, and diagnose patients in case studies.

She'll tell you hands-on learning helps kids think outside the box.

"It's the way you make connections; it's the way that you can get kids that are not on board on board," Wickliffe said.

"Coming up with innovative ideas to learn, project-based learning, hands-on learning. Deena has done a great job leading that for a lot of our staff," Principal Alicia Cornelius told us.

Her biomedical students are collaborating with Linton first graders. The teenagers use shadow puppets to teach the young kids about good health habits.

She recently completed an ICP Olympics Unit to teach students about physics.

The teenagers chose a non-traditional Olympic event, like the bear crawl, and they compete.

She uses skits and songs to teach her anatomy students.

In this case, the kids rewrote the Hokey Pokey song to relate to joints in the human body.

"It is my dream come true to teach these courses; absolute dream come true, because the relevance cannot be denied," Wickliffe said.

She went into science education because she was told she couldn't do it. Now it's what keeps her coming back, 32 years later.

"You can do exactly what you want to do. In fact, you should do the thing people tell you you can't do, because that's what you're going to be passionate about," Wickliffe said.