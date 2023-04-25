Golden Apple: Forest Park Elementary School's Linzy Raley

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers have big hearts to shape little minds and that's certainly the case for this year's Golden Apple recipients.
Tuesday, News 10's Patrece Dayton presented an award to Linzy Raley, a kindergarten teacher at Forest Park Elementary School.
Raley was working to teach her students how to count through exercise. It's something she's glad to do to get them moving and learning.
"They have to have fun, they have to play - that's how they learn," said Raley.
Mrs. Raley has been helping little minds grow for the past 12 years, with 10 of them being at Forest Park. Her students make up Raley's Rangers. Their squad leader says she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
"They come into you they can't write their names, not very good social skills sometimes. To watch them evolve from that to the end of the year and then to see them from kindergarten to 5th grade, I get to see it all," said Raley.
Most of the learning is hands-on in Raley's classroom. At this age, learning social skills is just as important as academics. Baking is one of those hands-on experiences.
"They got to mix, they got to measure, they got to crack eggs. There might have been a few shells in her cupcakes," said Raley.
In the fall, they learn about pumpkins. Then, they learn about the Pilgrims and Indians.
Learning isn't just for the kids. Mrs. Raley continually works to grow through professional development, often traveling to observe other kindergarten classes.
"You're leaving your baby in someone else's hands and I wouldn't want to leave my baby in someone else's hands if I didn't think my kid mattered to them," said Raley.
This is the first Golden Apple Award at Forest Park Elementary in at least the past decade.
"All of our teachers work extremely hard and it's so to see one of our teachers earn an award like this it makes the whole school feel good," said Principal Dustin Jorgensen.
News 10 will highlight more local educators each day this week. Wednesday includes a trip over the state line to Robinson, Illinois.