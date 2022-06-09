Fork in the Road: What's the Scoop

Almost everyone loves ice cream.
You know the Fork in the Road crew is always on the look out for a good spot.
This time they found a local spot that has a sundae that's right down their road.
Welcome to What's the Scoop. Owner Jaimie Ellis has been serving up hand-dipped Hershey's ice cream since the day they opened on June 20, 2020.
Click play on the video for the story.
What's the Scoop is open Tuesday thru Saturday from noon to 7:45 P.M.
It is located in the entrance to Top Guns, right next to Rollie's Pizza in Terre Haute.