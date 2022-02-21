Fork in the Road: The Off the Tracks Cafe in Dana

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River. .A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River, White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork White River in western, central, and southern Indiana. Rainfall from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first week of March. Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM EST /1100 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to 13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was 22.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&