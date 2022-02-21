Fork in the Road: The Off the Tracks Cafe in Dana

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - By now, you know that the Fork in the Road crew loves a good burger.
But how about the one they are trying here. It's a burger that's superhero approved.
Mike Latta and Ross Rowling threw on their capes, loaded up the rest of the crew, and went to Vermillion County.
That's where they found the Off the Tracks Cafe at 120 South Maple Street in Dana.
“Great people, honestly, the food is always good,” and said Johnathan Batman who has been eating at Off the Tracks Café since he was a kid. And yes – his real last name is Batman.
In high school, he was a swimmer and he also ran cross country, which sparked the idea for the Batman Burger.
“I just got home from a cross country meet and I was starving, you know after you run that long you are just hungry. So, I asked if I could have the sandwich with this on the side, this, this, and this – I just combined them all into one,” said Batman.
Get this – the burger has three one-third patties, grilled cheese Texas toast for a bun, cheese sticks, portabella mushrooms, onion rings, and two jalapeno poppers – it’s quite a tall burger, but Batman has some advice.
“If you come to eat it, be prepared. Come on an empty stomach,” said Batman.
Click play on the video to see the Batman burger got its name and if the crew had what it takes to go toe to toe with the Dark Knight of burgers.