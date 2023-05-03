Fork in the Road: the Fontanet Tavern

FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is always searching for the next great tenderloin.
So, they headed to a small-town spot where they heard they would find the best tenderloins. But when they took a close look at the menu, they found a cool combination that you can't get anywhere else.
Welcome to the Fontanet Tavern in Fontanet, Indiana. Click play on the video to see what the crew thought.
If you want to learn more about the Fontanet Tavern, check out this link.
You'll find their hours below.
Thursday - 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday - 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Saturday - 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Sunday - 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM