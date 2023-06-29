Fork in the Road: Shoe's Ridge Bar in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is always on the search for the next great spot to share - especially when they hear the word steak.
So they loaded up and headed to Parke County.
At Shoe's Ridge Bar, they found more than just a great meal; they found lots of character with a great view.
The building started its life as an old barn that the restaurant's owner and some friends were trying to save.
Click play on the video to see the full story.
You can find Shoe's Ridge Bar at 6396 Virostko Road in Rockville. Check out this link to learn more.