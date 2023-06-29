 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Fork in the Road: Shoe's Ridge Bar in Parke County

  • Updated
  • 0

Fork in the Road: Shoe's Ridge Bar in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is always on the search for the next great spot to share - especially when they hear the word steak.

So they loaded up and headed to Parke County.

At Shoe's Ridge Bar, they found more than just a great meal; they found lots of character with a great view.

Fork in the Road BBQ Fest

The building started its life as an old barn that the restaurant's owner and some friends were trying to save.

Click play on the video to see the full story.

You can find Shoe's Ridge Bar at 6396 Virostko Road in Rockville. Check out this link to learn more. 

Recommended for you