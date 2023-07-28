Fork in the Road: HV's Food and Spirits

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're trying to decide what's for dinner, the Fork in the Road crew has a suggestion. They found a spot in Illinois that has some great food.
When it comes to breakfast, lunch or dinner, they can put you in the driver's seat.
The restaurant is called HV's Food & Spirits, and you'll find it in Olney. What does the HV stand for? The owner's dad, Harold Vernon Murbarger.
You'll find Harold's collection of auto memorabilia all over the restaurant.
But what about the food? What can you grab to eat there? You'll find everything from breakfast skillets to tacos and catfish. You can check out their full menu here.
If you decide to make the trip to Olney, the address is 317 S West St. in Olney. You can also give them a call at 618-879-2213.