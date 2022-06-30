Fork in the Road: How "Great" is the spaghetti at the team's third stop?

TERRE HAUT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew has been searching for the best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley.
They have already sampled Gerrie's in Clinton and Footers pizza in Terre Haute.
The third and final stop is Great Giorno on Lafayette Avenue in 12 Points.
Who has the best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley?
The restaurant has been cooking up Italian cuisine for three years now.
Chef Richard Simon says that spaghetti is one of the pasta favorites at Great Giorno. He's excited to be nominated..
Simon hopes it brings in some hungry customers who have not yet tried Great Giorno.
"We are top three in the Wabash Valley, right? and that's uh really…i'm humbled to hear about it. I've always know that we have a do have a good product at Great Giorno," Simon said.
The judges sat down to sample the pasta. They say it was obvious why it was nominated into the top three.
So who will be crowned the Fork in the Road's best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley? Find out right Friday on News 10 First @ Five.