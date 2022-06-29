 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Fork in the Road: Does this popular pizza shop have the best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

The Fork in the Road crew has been searching for the best spaghetti in the Wabash valley.

They have already sampled Gerrie's in Clinton and are now going to Terre Haute.

Day two of the search for the best spaghetti lands the crew at Footers Pizza on 7th Street.

When you think of Footers, you probably think about pizza, but the family-owned business has also been serving spaghetti since 1993.

Lacey Bledsoe at the restaurant says that the nomination is exciting and she appreciates the community support.

"We make everything fresh every day; we make our noodles fresh every day, we make our sauce fresh every day from scratch. It's amazing, it's nice to know that people out in our community like to nominate us for our spaghetti," Bledsoe told the crew.

The judges sat down to sample footers spaghetti and they can see why they got the nomination.

Tune in on Wednesday to see where the crew will stop next, and then on Friday as they announce the winner!

