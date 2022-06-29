Fork in the Road: Does this popular pizza shop have the best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley

The Fork in the Road crew has been searching for the best spaghetti in the Wabash valley.
They have already sampled Gerrie's in Clinton and are now going to Terre Haute.
Day two of the search for the best spaghetti lands the crew at Footers Pizza on 7th Street.
When you think of Footers, you probably think about pizza, but the family-owned business has also been serving spaghetti since 1993.
Lacey Bledsoe at the restaurant says that the nomination is exciting and she appreciates the community support.
"We make everything fresh every day; we make our noodles fresh every day, we make our sauce fresh every day from scratch. It's amazing, it's nice to know that people out in our community like to nominate us for our spaghetti," Bledsoe told the crew.
The judges sat down to sample footers spaghetti and they can see why they got the nomination.
