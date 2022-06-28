Fork in the Road: Does Gerrie's have the best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley?

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew asked for your nominations, and you came through for them. They wanted you at home to tell them who has the best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley.
They tallied up the nominations, and now they are giving them the official taste test to crown a champ.
The first stop is Gerrie's in Clinton, Indiana.
You may remember that Gerrie's won the title for the best Italian Beef, but this time the crew is trying the spaghetti.
Gerrie Wilson is the owner. She says the sauce they use is a recipe from her grandmother, who grew up in Italy.
Gerrie says she's honored to be in the running for best spaghetti in the Wabash Valley.
"We couldn't be more excited to be nominated, it's so flattering, and the other part of it is that we feel like something we can share with the community, you know because we are smack dab in the middle of Little Italy town," Gerrie said.
The judges say that Gerrie's set the bar pretty high and that the spaghetti was outstanding.
Make sure to watch the rest of the week for the other nominations. The winner will be unveiled Friday!