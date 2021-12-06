You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT...

An upper level disturbance will track across the region Tuesday
night...bringing a period of light snowfall from Tuesday evening
through the predawn hours Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be
light...with most locations seeing a half inch to one inch by
Wednesday morning. A few spots may see slightly higher amounts.

The timing of the snowfall along with it being the first
widespread accumulation of the season will likely produce higher
impacts to travelers early Wednesday...especially during the
morning commute. Be prepared for icy spots on roads...bridges and
overpasses. Untreated roads may be snow covered as well.

Fork in the Road: Does Angie's Country Kitchen have the best omelet in the Wabash Valley?

  • Updated
  • 0

Fork in the Road: Does Angie's Country Kitchen have the best omelet in the Wabash Valley?

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Fork in the Road crew is on a mission to crown another champion. They are searching for the Wabash Valley's best omelet.

You, at home, made submissions - and now the top three are getting visits from the team.

The first stop is in Cayuga. That's where you can find Angie's Country Kitchen.

This restaurant has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to customers for 17 years.

Restaurant staff told us it is great to get the nomination - but they also said it isn't a surprise because the omelet is a menu favorite.

The restaurant served the "Country Boy Omelete" to the Fork team. It includes four eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, jalapenos, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a bunch of cheese.

Tags

Recommended for you