Fork in the Road: Does Angie's Country Kitchen have the best omelet in the Wabash Valley?

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Fork in the Road crew is on a mission to crown another champion. They are searching for the Wabash Valley's best omelet.

You, at home, made submissions - and now the top three are getting visits from the team.

The first stop is in Cayuga. That's where you can find Angie's Country Kitchen.

This restaurant has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to customers for 17 years.

Restaurant staff told us it is great to get the nomination - but they also said it isn't a surprise because the omelet is a menu favorite.

The restaurant served the "Country Boy Omelete" to the Fork team. It includes four eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, jalapenos, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a bunch of cheese.