Fork in Road: The Omelete at JC Fresh Start Cafe in Robinson

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - All week long, the Fork in the Road crew has been in search of the best omelet in the Wabash Valley.
The first two stops took the team to Angie's Country Kitchen in Cayuga and GlennO's Corner Cafe in Vincennes.
JC Fresh Start Cafe was the third and final stop at 301 North Cross Street in Robinson, Illinois.
The restaurant's owner - Regenna Frost, started serving made-from-scratch food six years ago at this location.
She told us she is excited to be nominated for the Fork in the Road's best omelet. The Fork team got their hand on the Western Omelete. The judges said it was a home run.
So who wins? Find out this Friday on News 10 First at Five.