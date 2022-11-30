Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best.
You know the drill!
The Fork in the Road crew loaded up and headed west to a little place called Harlow's Diner. You'll find it on the square in Marshall.
More precisely, 518 Archer Avenue, for those of you needing an address for the GPS!
Harlow's has a heavily guarded recipe for great-tasting coney dogs.
Are you wanting to learn more about Harlow's? Check out this link. It's only open Friday and Saturday from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M.