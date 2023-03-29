FDA approves first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote Narcan

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Friday,
April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet
Wednesday, April 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet
Friday, April 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FDA approves first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote Narcan

  • Updated
  • 0

With drug overdose deaths continuing to hover near record levels, the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved for the first time an over-the-counter version of the opioid antidote Narcan.

"The FDA remains committed to addressing the evolving complexities of the overdose crisis. As part of this work, the agency has used its regulatory authority to facilitate greater access to naloxone by encouraging the development of and approving an over-the-counter naloxone product to address the dire public health need," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

"Today's approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it's available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country. We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price."

The nasal spray will come in a package of two 4-milligram doses, in case the person overdosing does not respond to the first dose. However, the drug's maker, Emergent BioSolutions, says most overdoses can be reversed with a single dose. The product could be given to anyone, even children and babies.

More than a million dead from drug overdoses

More than a million people have died of drug overdoses in the two decades since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began collecting that data. Many of those deaths were due to opioids. Deaths from opioid overdoses rose more than 17% in just one year, from about 69,000 in 2020 to about 81,020 in 2021, the CDC found.

Opioid deaths are the leading cause of accidental death in the US. Most are among adults, but children are also dying, largely after ingesting synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Between 1999 and 2016, nearly 9,000 children and adolescents died of opioid poisoning, with the highest annual rates among adolescents 15 to 19, the CDC found.

Nearly every state in the US has standing orders that allow pharmacists or other qualified organizations to provide the medication without a personal prescription to people who are at risk of an overdose or are helping someone at risk, but making it available over the counter can make it easier for people to access the opioid antidote.

Research shows that wider availability could save lives as opioid overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years -- much of it due to synthetic opioids like illicitly made fentanyl.

How naloxone works

Narcan works by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain and restoring breathing. For the most effectiveness, it must be given as soon as signs of overdose appear.

The drug works on someone only if there are opioids in their system. It won't work on any other type of drug overdose, but it won't have adverse effects if given to someone who hasn't taken opioids.

Naloxone reverses an overdose for up to about 90 minutes, but opioids can stay in the system for longer, so it's still important to call 911 after giving the drug.

People given naloxone should be watched carefully until medical help arrives and monitored for another two hours.

Expanding access

About 1.2 million doses of naloxone were dispensed by retail pharmacies in 2021, according to data published by the American Medical Association -- nearly nine times more than were dispensed five years earlier.

Harm reduction experts say the price of naloxone has inhibited its accessibility to people who need it most. And although the cost will probably drop as it becomes available over-the-counter, they say it will probably still be out of reach for many.

"We're not going to be able to ramp up naloxone distribution in a game-changing way until we get a better handle on the price," said Nabarun Dasgupta, a scientist at the University of North Carolina's Injury Prevention Research Center who studies drugs and infectious diseases. "There's the promise on paper vs. on the street, and it's going to come down to the dollars and cents."

Separate changes to grant funding by both the CDC and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will make it easier for states and local health departments to buy naloxone, he said.

However, experts said the most meaningful work in the fight against the devastating outcomes of the drug overdose epidemic will come with ongoing emphasis on treatment for opioid use disorder and other harm-reduction strategies.

"While enabling people to access quality treatment for substance use disorders is critical, we must also acknowledge that people need to survive in order to have that choice," said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in January.

Caleb Banta-Green, principal research scientist at the University of Washington's Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute, has described naloxone as the "gateway drug" to a conversation about what substance use disorder is.

"It's a conversation starter. It's life-saving for the individual. It's not a game-changer at the population level," he said. "We need to do more. And we need to use treatment medications -- methadone and buprenorphine -- which are far higher overdose preventive approaches.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.