farrington grove students, mentors take to the kickball field

Students at Farrington Grove Elementary teamed up with their mentors from the Hamilton Center Thursday for a final kickball game of the school year.
It's part of a mentorship program with the Hamilton Center. Students are referred to the program by their Vigo County School Corporation. The program provide guidance for more than 150 at-risk students.
THE GOAL IS TO TEACH CHARACTER, CONFIDENCE, AND CRITICAL DECISION-MAKING SKILLS STUDENTS NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN AND OUT OF SCHOOL.
THE PROGRAM AT FARRINGTON GROVE INCLUDES AN AFTER SCHOOL KICKBALL LEAGUE of ABOUT 40 MENTEES WHO PLAYED EVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY.
KIDS WHO TURNED IN THEIR ASSIGNMENTS, MADE PASSING GRADES AND DISPLAYED GOOD BEHAVIOR JOINED IN THE FUN.